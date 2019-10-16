EPA Sued Over Paint-Stripper Ban's Commercial Exemption

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's partial ban on a toxic chemical contained in paint strippers illegally fails to protect workers, even though they face greater health risks through exposure than consumers do, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed in the Second Circuit Wednesday. The EPA in March banned methylene chloride in all paint removers for consumer use, but allowed the continued commercial use of the chemical. The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and others said in their suit that the rule violates the Toxic Substances Control Act by failing to regulate methylene chloride’s paint-stripping...

