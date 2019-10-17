GAO Backs Army In Protests Over $82B In Support Deals

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office sided with the U.S. Army in protests over $82 billion in support services contracts for U.S. military installations, saying in two decisions Wednesday that the Army had been reasonable in assessing the bids. The GAO shot down AECOM Management Services Inc.'s argument that the Army failed to identify flaws in three awardees' staffing models, which predicted their staffing needs. The watchdog said AECOM's argument is based on requirements that weren't part of the call for bids, and that a consultant hired by the company misunderstood the awardees' staffing models. AECOM claimed that the Army's evaluation wasn't reasonable...

