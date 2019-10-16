Marines Risk Missed Budgets For Civilian Workers, GAO Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Marine Corps should change how it manages civilian personnel budgets after four subcommands are expected to miss their budget targets by $5 million or more, the Government Accountability Office said in a report released Wednesday. Four out of 15 major subordinate commands — Headquarters Marine Corps, System Command, Training and Education Command and the Cyberspace Command — are projected to overspend or underspend by at least $5 million each on their civilian personnel for fiscal year 2019, the report said. The discrepancies are likely in part because the Marine Corps uses an unusual system to manage its civilian personnel...

