US Poised For New Duties On Acetone From Spain, Singapore

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday set the stage for new duties on imports of a chemical used in nail polish remover from Spain and Singapore after finding that the acetone was sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce issued a final ruling that backed the preliminary results of its investigation into acetone imports from Spain and Singapore, issuing final anti-dumping duty margins ranging from 66.42% to 171.8%. The decision handed a victory to a group of U.S. producers that petitioned the government for duty relief earlier this year. "As a result of today’s decisions, Commerce will instruct...

