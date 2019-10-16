SEC Targets 18 Chinese Traders In $31M 'Spoofing' Scheme

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission froze the assets of 18 traders in an emergency action to halt their alleged $31 million market manipulation scheme, according to a complaint unsealed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. The traders, most of whom are based in China, influenced the prices of thousands of thinly traded, highly volatile and responsive U.S.-based securities using dozens of brokerage accounts to artificially push stock prices up and down, the SEC said. According to the regulator, the traders made multiple purchase or sale orders, creating fluctuations in the stock prices, and then canceled the orders before they were filled,...

