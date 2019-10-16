Roofing Co. President Pleads Guilty To Kickback Scheme

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The president of a Florida-based roofing company has pled guilty to paying kickbacks in relation to a $1.7 million subcontract for construction work at a federal courthouse in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. David Wikel, president of Therma Seal Roof Systems LLC, paid a senior project manager for the prime contractor on the courthouse project more than $200,000 in kickbacks from May to October 2014, $85,000 of which was eventually funneled back to Wikel, according to the Justice Department. In February 2014, the General Services Administration awarded the prime contractor a $21 million task order for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS