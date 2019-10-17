BLM Sage-Grouse Plans, Drilling Approvals Put On Ice

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge blocked the Trump administration's proposed changes to federal protections for the greater sage-grouse on Wednesday, putting the brakes on expanded oil and gas drilling and other projects that would impact the bird's habitat in several Western states. Environmental groups had asked the judge for a preliminary injunction on the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's amendments to sage-grouse protection plans in 2019 for Nevada and northeastern California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming, saying they were a giveaway to the oil and gas industries that created myriad loopholes for drilling and mining projects and watered down restrictions on...

