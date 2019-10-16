Shkreli Asks Justices To School 2nd Circ. On Securities Fraud

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Imprisoned former pharma exec Martin Shkreli has filed his appeal of last resort, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to undo his securities fraud conviction over a jury instruction he says the Second Circuit got wrong. Shkreli was convicted in August 2017 of deceiving investors in his MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare hedge funds about the funds' size and performance and conspiring to manipulate shares in his then-biotech firm, Retrophin Inc. The Second Circuit upheld his conviction in July. Shkreli is now mounting what is statistically a long shot challenge to that ruling. In a petition dated Oct. 10 that was available...

