Welded Construction's Ch. 11 Pipeline Suit Stays In Delaware

Law360, Wilmington (October 16, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt pipeline builder Welded Construction LP's suit claiming one of its clients owes $71 million in connection with work Welded did in Pennsylvania on a transcontinental pipeline project will remain in Delaware on a trimmed-down basis, a judge ruled Wednesday. In a 38-page decision, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross denied The Williams Cos. Inc.'s bid to have the Delaware court abstain from considering the adversary suit's claims or transfer the dispute to Oklahoma. "The issues presented in the adversary proceeding will necessarily have to be resolved as part of the claims resolution process and will ultimately have an impact on the...

