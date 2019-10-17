A Defense For E-Cig Makers Against Vape Lung Illness Claims

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The vape industry will soon be under attack. With a flurry of illnesses and deaths across the nation, and with cities and states banning vape products outright, it is only a matter of time before plaintiffs attorneys file thousands of lawsuits. People are becoming seriously ill from an unknown vape-related lung disease. Investigators believe the cause may be black-market e-liquid containing vitamin E acetate, a hazardous substance when consumed as an aerosol. Yet, while these lung injuries are likely caused by black-market e-liquid, you can surely expect plaintiffs to sue all applicable vape manufacturers under a theory of strict products liability...

