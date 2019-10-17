Allina Health Strikes $2.4M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Allina Health System has agreed to pay $2.4 million to resolve a proposed class action alleging the company violated a federal benefits law by stuffing its retirement plans worth over $1 billion with overpriced and poorly performing investment options. Former employees Judy Larson, Janelle Mausolf and Karen Reese urged a Minnesota federal judge on Wednesday to sign off on the $2.43 million deal to end the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the Minneapolis-based health care system of breaching its legal responsibilities by letting the plans’ trustee add whatever savings options it wanted without regard to their cost or performance....

