SmileDirect Accuses Calif. Dental Board Of Harassment

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub and an affiliated dentist filed an antitrust suit in California federal court against members of the state's dental board, claiming they purposely harassed the teeth aligner company's clinics in an orchestrated effort to cut into its growing business. The complaint — filed Wednesday against more than a dozen staff, officers and members of the California Dental Board along with up to 10 unnamed defendants — accuses the board representatives of an anti-competitive drive to harass SmileDirect, which sells custom clear teeth aligners. The individual plaintiff, Jeffrey Sulitzer, is the chief clinical officer for SmileDirect and operates what are known as...

