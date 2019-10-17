Verizon Says Mississippi City Illegally Thwarted Cell Tower

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless was blocked from building a much-needed wireless tower to shore up its coverage in the southern part of Jackson, Mississippi, after a single resident raised concerns about the dangers of radio frequencies, according to the mobile giant’s new lawsuit. Jackson’s City Council is flouting the Communications Act by denying Verizon permission to build the tower even though it met all the city’s qualifications, the company told a Mississippi federal court in its suit Wednesday. The mobile company said its application had already sailed through the zoning department and planning board with no issue and only hit a snag when...

