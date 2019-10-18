Shumaker Loop Beats DQ Bid From Bankrupt Cancer Center

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has refused to block Shumaker Loop from representing a group of ex-21st Century Oncology doctors embroiled in an antitrust dispute with the bankrupt cancer treatment chain, which argued the firm’s lawyers will need to testify over allegations they submitted false declarations, an attorney in the case said. U.S. District Judge Robert Drain on Thursday dismissed the bid to disqualify Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP, which helped the doctors file the antitrust suit and assisted medics submit declarations that 21st Century says include false statements. The firm specified to the court that it would not be handling the aspect of the case involving...

