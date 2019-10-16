Texas Judge Tosses ACA's Transgender, Abortion Bias Rule

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Texas federal judge who vacated the Affordable Care Act last year tossed an Obama-era regulation banning federally funded health insurance plans from discriminating on the basis of gender identity, saying the rule violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. U.S. Judge Reed O'Connor handed down an order Tuesday nixing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule, which extended anti-sex discrimination provisions in the Affordable Care Act to protect transgender people and people who have received abortions. The rule was challenged by Texas and several other states as well as certain medical groups. Judge O'Connor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS