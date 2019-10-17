Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Scientific Sanctioned For 'Shenanigans' In FCA Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge sanctioned Boston Scientific Corp. for trying to hide a key witness in a False Claims Act case alleging the company sold defective defibrillators, in a scathing ruling that compared Boston Scientific's counsel to "a corporate lawyer caricature found in cartoon caption contests."

U.S. District Judge Steven E. Rau had harsh words for both Boston Scientific and relator Steven Higgins for the myriad issues in the case's discovery, but said Boston Scientific's conduct during discovery required a rebuke from the court and warned the company that "further shenanigans" would not be tolerated. 

"This case is what happens when you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies