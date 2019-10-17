Boston Scientific Sanctioned For 'Shenanigans' In FCA Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge sanctioned Boston Scientific Corp. for trying to hide a key witness in a False Claims Act case alleging the company sold defective defibrillators, in a scathing ruling that compared Boston Scientific's counsel to "a corporate lawyer caricature found in cartoon caption contests." U.S. District Judge Steven E. Rau had harsh words for both Boston Scientific and relator Steven Higgins for the myriad issues in the case's discovery, but said Boston Scientific's conduct during discovery required a rebuke from the court and warned the company that "further shenanigans" would not be tolerated. "This case is what happens when you...

