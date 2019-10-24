NJ Justices Blast Atty's Claim Of Judge Bias In Fee Dispute

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday blasted a lawyer’s contention that a trial judge was biased in invalidating his retainer agreement with a client in a discrimination case, as the justices threw cold water on the attorney’s bid to revive his roughly $286,000 fee request. Brian M. Cige urged the state’s highest court to overturn an appellate decision last year that upheld the lower court’s orders declaring unenforceable his agreement with Lisa Balducci, saying the trial judge accepted her false testimony in rushing a decision on his fee bid in order to resolve the underlying case. The trial judge “was...

