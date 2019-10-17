Liberty Mutual Won't Cover HR Co. Embroiled In $70M Fraud

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit has sued a human resources company formerly led by a CEO who federal prosecutors say admitted to a $70 million bank fraud, saying the policy should be rescinded because the insurer would not have issued the policy if it had known about the fraud. The Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. is seeking a declaratory judgment that the policy it had with New York-based MyPayrollHR LLC is rescinded from the start, according to Tuesday’s complaint in New York federal court. MyPayroll President and CEO Michael Mann confessed last month to stealing about $70 million by fraudulently inflating the receivables...

