Plan Manager Must Pay $6.4M To Steel Co. Pensions

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An investment manager for two West Virginia steel companies' pension plans who allegedly mismanaged their investments is on the hook for almost $6.4 million after not responding to or opposing the U.S. Department of Labor's assessment of damages, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday. The department won a motion for summary judgment in July against Ronald LaBow and his company, WPN Corp., and the defendants failed to respond to a court filing Oct. 7 asking for LaBow and WPN to be jointly liable for the losses of the Wheeling Corrugating Co. Retirement Security Plan and the Salaried Employees' Pension Plan of...

