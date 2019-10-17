Elliott Blasts Unizo For Handling Of Takeover Offers

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Elliott on Thursday slammed Unizo’s handling of a series of takeover bids and for refusing to answer the activist investor’s questions about the decision-making process, adding that the Japanese real estate company needs to seriously consider the latest $1.6 billion proposal from Blackstone. The latest letter from Elliott Advisors (HK) Ltd. — the third public letter from the Elliott Management Corp. affiliate this month — comes as Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. is being actively pursued by at least two suitors, Fortress Investment Group LLC and Blackstone Real Estate. Neither currently has Unizo’s support. The activist hedge fund had lobbed a series...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS