Mich. Tax Foreclosure Suit Must Stay In Fed. Court: Resident

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Michigan resident has urged a federal court to allow a putative class action to proceed seeking excess proceeds from property tax foreclosure sales, saying the state's tax foreclosure statutes violate the U.S. Constitution's taking clause. Thomas Fox's claim — that a state statute prohibiting the return of excess proceeds from a tax foreclosure sale to a delinquent taxpayer constituted an illegal taking — granted the federal court jurisdiction over the proposed class action, Fox argued Wednesday in response to Ogemaw County's motion for summary judgment. The county has said Fox should've sued in state court first instead of federal district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS