Peckar & Abramson Adds Construction, Energy Atty In Texas

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Peckar & Abramson PC has picked up an experienced trial lawyer as a partner in its Houston office, continuing the firm's efforts to grow its Texas presence. Timothy Rothberg joins P&A after nearly four years at his own practice, Rothberg PLLC. Rothberg specializes in litigation work for construction and energy clients, and handles contractual and transactional work as well, the firm's Oct. 17 announcement said. Rothberg told Law360 he was drawn to P&A's strong track record and recent growth in the Texas market. "Working essentially as a solo practitioner was enjoyable because of the flexibility in developing your own client contacts...

