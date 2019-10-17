Novelis Calls DOJ Antitrust Challenge 'Divorced' From Reality

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Aluminum giant Novelis Inc. sharply criticized the U.S. Department of Justice’s challenge to its planned $2.6 billion purchase of rival Aleris Corp., calling the government’s antitrust theory “wildly unrealistic” and “completely divorced from commercial reality.” Both companies produce aluminum used to build cars — which some automakers use to make vehicles lighter, more efficient and safer compared to those made with steel parts — and the DOJ challenged the tie-up in Ohio federal court last month, contending that the marriage could cut competition for aluminum car parts and cause U.S. car prices to rise. But Novelis fired back in a court filing Wednesday, arguing...

