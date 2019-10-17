AmerisourceBergen Brass Sued In Del. Over Drug Scheme

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Five worker benefit plans launched a Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit against AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s officers and top directors late Wednesday, seeking damages for a 13-year, illegal drug waste salvaging scheme that cost the company nearly $900 million in government sanctions. The derivative suit — a class case that seeks damages on behalf of the company — argued that ABC directors are too conflicted and potentially liable to consider stockholder demands for damages. It also argued that, despite violations that date to 2001, company officials kept the scheme so under wraps that the statute of limitations should not bar the action. A company subsidiary,...

