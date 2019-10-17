EPA Denies NY's Request To Control Ozone From Other States

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that New York state has failed to prove that hundreds of air pollution sources in nine upwind states are interfering with its efforts to comply with federal ozone standards. The Empire State had asked the EPA to find that about 350 power plants and other facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are emitting nitrogen oxides that are hampering the ozone control efforts of the New York City metropolitan area and Chautauqua County. But the agency said there's no proof the claim is true. For Chautauqua County, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS