Fed. Circ. Revives Fight Over Sirius IP License Validity

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A judge in Delaware federal court acted too hastily when finding that Sirius XM didn't infringe a German company’s broadcasting patents because it had a license to use them, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. There are valid questions of whether German research organization Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V. terminated its licensing agreement with a now-bankrupt company, and whether that in turn would have canceled Sirius XM Radio Inc.’s sublicense, the panel said. Therefore, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon — a Nebraska judge sitting in Delaware — shouldn’t have terminated the case at the motion to dismiss stage, the...

