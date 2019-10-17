Chubb Owes Excess Carrier $8M In Row Over Fatal Crash Deal

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Chubb Ltd. primary insurer must pay a Zurich North America excess carrier nearly $8 million in a dispute over coverage for their mutual policyholder's settlement of a lawsuit stemming from a deadly truck crash, a Texas federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison's final judgment against Chubb unit Ace American Insurance Co. on Wednesday followed his Sept. 12 decision that Ace unreasonably refused to settle the underlying wrongful death action against The Brickman Group Ltd., a landscaping company, within its $2 million policy limit. In that suit, the family of cyclist Mark Braswell accused a Brickman truck...

