Union's Use Of 'Scabby,' Banner Was OK, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A union didn’t flout federal labor law by deploying "Scabby the Rat" near banners questioning whether the owner of a construction company was dishonest, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled, potentially teeing up another case in which the labor board can rein in use of the popular union symbol. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Kimberly Sorg-Graves ruled Wednesday that representatives of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 didn’t violate the National Labor Relations Act when they erected a 12-foot version of Scabby — a large, inflatable rat balloon that has been long-recognized as a symbol of labor protests —...

