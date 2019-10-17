China Wants US Tariffs Gone Before Finalizing Trade Deal

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government on Thursday signaled that it will not agree to a sweeping trade deal with the U.S. unless the Trump administration removes the punitive tariffs it has placed on roughly $370 billion worth of Chinese goods. China and the U.S. reached what President Donald Trump called "phase one" of a broad trade agreement last week, but the two governments still have not outlined any of their commitments on paper and are hoping to finalize the deal in time for a summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. Even if the initial phase of a U.S.-China agreement...

