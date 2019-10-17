Education Dept. Urged Not To Renew $200M Navient Contract

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers are lobbying the U.S. Department of Education to allow a lucrative federal student loan servicing contract with Navient Corp. to run out later this year, saying the company "is not deserving" of the government's business in light of extensive allegations of misconduct raised against it. In an Oct. 11 letter released Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut urged top Education Department officials not to "reward Navient's blatant disregard for borrowers, taxpayers and the law" by renewing the company's servicing contract with the Office of Federal Student Aid, the ED office that manages the...

