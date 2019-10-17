FERC Greenlights Grid Operators' Energy Storage Plans

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday largely approved plans by a pair of regional grid operators to make a place for energy storage in their wholesale electricity markets, the first move that implements the agency's landmark energy storage rule enacted last year. At a monthly open meeting that also featured commissioner splits on pipeline project approvals and rate investigations, FERC said energy storage plans submitted by PJM Interconnection LLC and Southwest Power Pool generally comply with Order No. 841. The order directs regional grid operators to revise their tariffs to establish market rules that "properly recognize" the physical and operational...

