Home Depot Says Workers Weren’t Working Off The Clock

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Home Depot urged a California federal judge to decertify an employee class action over unpaid time, saying testimony from the workers themselves indicated they weren't working during the periods claimed. The home improvement retail giant told U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on Wednesday that depositions the retailer took of 25 employees named in the suit easily doomed the claims that an entire class of employees at its California locations were either doing unpaid work before clocking in or were forced to stay at the stores after closing up. "Their deposition testimony contradicts plaintiff's assertions that associates are subject to Home...

