Telecom Co. Seeks Wage And Hour Suit Coverage At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications provider U.S. Telepacific Corp. has urged the Ninth Circuit to rule that U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. must help cover its costs to defend a proposed class action alleging it failed to pay account managers overtime, saying a federal judge used an overly strict legal standard and misapplied a pair of policy exclusions. In an opening brief filed Thursday, Telepacific — which does business as TPx Communications — asserted that U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee got it wrong when she ruled in July that U.S. Specialty is not obligated to reimburse the company for any of the defense costs it incurred...

