Clear Skies For Employers As NLRB's Boeing Test Takes Off

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A recent National Labor Relations Board ruling applying the agency's revamped Boeing test for analyzing workplace rules is the first of what will likely be many decisions giving employers more leeway to control their workforce. A three-member majority said food supplier LA Specialty Produce Co.'s rules limiting workers' comments to reporters and blocking them from sharing certain information about clients are legal despite a union's claims the rules encroach on workers' National Labor Relations Act rights. It offers the first glimpse at how the agency's Republican leadership will balance workers' rights and their employers' interests. It's an approach likely to please...

