Calif. Doctor Guilty In $12M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A California doctor who federal prosecutors accused of bilking Medicare by performing unnecessary vein treatments on patients has been found guilty by a federal jury of taking part in a $12 million fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The DOJ announced that a jury found Donald Woo Lee guilty Wednesday of health care fraud and adulterating a medical device, and he is set to be sentenced in March. The government's case stems from allegations that the Temecula, California, doctor took in $4.5 million after submitting to Medicare about $12 million in claims for so-called vein ablation procedures he...

