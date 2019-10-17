ZTE Can't Dodge Antenna IP Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday denied ZTE's bid for summary judgment in a patent infringement case brought by Fractus over multilevel antennas, saying the Chinese telecom's characterization of Fractus' claim construction was too limiting. Fractus SA accused ZTE Inc. of infringing several of its patents related to multilevel antennas that contain polygons in each antenna. The Spanish company said ZTE's devices contain the same type of polygons, meaning each polygon has the same number of sides. ZTE asked for summary judgment, saying the "same type" of polygon does not mean the same amount of sides, but the same classification....

