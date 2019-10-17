Uber Asks 7th Circ. To Reject Chicago Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked the Seventh Circuit to reject a Chicago disability rights group's claims the ride-hailing giant failed to accommodate passengers using motorized wheelchairs, saying the group doesn't have standing to sue under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a brief Wednesday urging the Seventh Circuit to reject the nonprofit Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago's challenge to an Illinois district court's December ruling that Access Living hadn't suffered any direct injury to sue Uber under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Title III, which bars discrimination on the basis of disability in public accommodations, allows a...

