Security Firm Wants Translators' Army Deal FCA Suit Slashed

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Security firm TigerSwan urged a Maryland federal judge to toss most of a False Claims Act case accusing a DynCorp-AECOM joint venture of lying about its involvement in multibillion-dollar U.S. Army translation contracts, arguing on Thursday that there's no evidence it knew about alleged mistreatment of translators in Kuwait. North Carolina-based TigerSwan LLC asked the judge to dismiss it from the majority of the suit, saying Elgasim Mohamed Fadlalla and 28 other translators haven't shown that it provided any services in Kuwait or that it knew about Global Linguist Solutions LLC allegedly mistreating the relators in Kuwait. GLS is a joint...

