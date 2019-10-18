Dems Slam DOJ Bid To Dismantle Immigration Judges' Union

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr is facing backlash from Congress over his bid to dismantle the immigration judges' labor union, after 80 House Democrats signed on to a letter slamming the move as a threat to judicial independence. Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., led the coalition of lawmakers in urging the U.S. Department of Justice, which oversees the immigration courts, to withdraw its August petition to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges. The Democrats' letter, sent Wednesday, also faults the DOJ for implementing policies and decisions they say seek to "rewrite" immigration law and undermine immigration judges' independence by making it...

