Why Businesses Shouldn't Sleep On Nev.'s Privacy Law

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A new law that allows Nevada residents to opt out of the sale of their data isn't garnering as much attention as California's broader looming privacy rules, but attorneys say the risk of regulatory enforcement — including for future data sales — should encourage companies to keep the regulation on their radar. Nevada's Senate Bill 220, which was signed in May and took effect Oct. 1, requires website operators that collect personal information from state residents to provide these consumers with a way to demand that the operator not sell any covered information that it has or will collect about them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS