Diversity Pledges Don't Redeem T-Mobile Deal: FCC's Starks

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile’s new commitment to incorporate fresh diversity initiatives into its post-merger business doesn’t cure the major harms of the proposed Sprint deal, Democratic Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said Thursday, but he called on the company to follow the diversity agreement even if the combination falls through. In a statement Thursday, Starks said T-Mobile must honor its agreements to improve mobile service access and affordability for low-income communities and include more diverse voices in its workforce and governance structure even if a lawsuit brought by state attorneys general hampers the deal. “While this development does not change my opposition to the merger between...

