Delay Dooms Victims' Rape Test Backlog Suit, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Rape victims accusing the city of Houston of due process violations over a delay in testing sexual assault kits waited too long to bring a proposed class action and can't proceed with their claims, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit issued its ruling Wednesday, affirming a trial court's July 2018 ruling that Dejenay Beckwith and Beverly Flores exceeded the two-year statute of limitations to bring the lawsuit on behalf of other victims. The lawsuit brought claims of violations of the due process and equal protection clauses, and conspiracy to interfere with civil rights by negligently...

