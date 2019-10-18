ICE Didn't Err In Granting Translation Contract, Judge Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected a New York contractor's protest over a $205.8 million contract to provide translation services for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ruling that the agency didn't mistakenly accept a winning competitor's proposal. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith shot down Metropolitan Interpreters and Translators Inc.'s argument that ICE should have rejected the proposal from MVM Inc., which was tapped for the contract. Metropolitan Interpreters and Translators, or Metlang, accused MVM of skirting page limits by using smaller-than-allowed font sizes, but Judge Campbell-Smith ruled that ICE had properly used its broad discretion to decide whether MVM's proposal met...

