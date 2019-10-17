Tampa Bay Lightning Reach Class Settlement In TCPA Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reached a class action settlement in a fan's suit claiming the NHL team violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by inundating him with telemarketing messages without his permission, according to a notice entered Thursday in Florida federal court. In the response to the parties' joint filing, the Tampa, Florida, court administratively closed the case for 60 days so they can file a comprehensive written settlement agreement and motion for preliminary approval. Details of the agreement between Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment LLC and plaintiff Bryan Hanley were not immediately available. As recently as Oct. 10, the parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS