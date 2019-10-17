Enviros Urge Judge To Block $32M Hawaii Sports Complex

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Thursday urged a Hawaii federal judge to block construction of a $32 million sports complex that they say will harm endangered species and archaeological artifacts. The first phase of the project at Waimānalo Bay Beach Park would include building a recreational field, parking lot and play structure, all of which shouldn't be permitted under conditions established by the 1971 federal government grant that funded the park, according to Save Our Sherwoods, an environmental group focused on preservation efforts across Hawaii, and local residents. The plaintiffs said in a motion for preliminary injunction that the city and county of...

