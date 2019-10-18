Kentucky Tax Talk: What Governor Candidates Would Change

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Last year was the year of significant tax reform in Kentucky and 2019 is the year of clean-up (with the second round of major tax changes snuck in at the end). Given this, many wonder how gubernatorial candidates Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, propose to produce tax revenue over the next four years. Will Bevin continue to bless further pro-business tax legislation, including an additional lowering of the corporate income tax rate down from 5% (previously 6%) to 4%, or even lower? Will Beshear attempt to overhaul changes previously made under the Bevin regime? Will...

