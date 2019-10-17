Foreign Co. Looks To Untangle EDTX Jurisdiction Confusion

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A patent dispute the Federal Circuit is being asked to consider has highlighted questions about lower courts' ability to hear certain patent cases, with one foreign company taking issue with the "self-serving" way the Eastern District of Texas has applied the law. TCT Mobile International, a unit of the Chinese electronics giant TCL Corp., filed an immediate appeal after a judge in East Texas decided the court has jurisdiction to oversee a patent lawsuit that Semcon IP brought against the company. The petition for writ of mandamus raises questions about personal jurisdiction, which has taken an increased importance recently for certain...

