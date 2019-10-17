In Corn Syrup Fight, Bud Accuses Miller Of Stealing Secrets

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Seven months after MillerCoors filed a false advertising lawsuit over Bud Light ads that claim Miller Lite and Coors Light contain corn syrup, Anheuser-Busch is firing back by accusing the rival of stealing beer recipes and other trade secrets. In counterclaims filed Thursday, Anheuser-Busch said two former employees worked with MillerCoors to steal "precise recipes for brewing Bud Light and Michelob Ultra" and "detailed technical manuals for some of the leading beer brands." The filing was heavily redacted, but public portions said that MillerCoors "decide[d] to find out detailed ingredients of Bud Light" in the lead-up to the corn syrup-themed advertising...

