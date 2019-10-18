FCC Dings Stations For Poor Political Ad Record-Keeping

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has reprimanded the licensees of nine broadcast stations for poor record-keeping regarding political advertisements at the stations but declined to fine them. Consumers had filed complaints alleging that a dozen broadcast stations violated Section 315(e) of the Communications Act, which requires broadcast stations to keep a public record of all requests to purchase broadcast airtime made by a political candidate or political group with a message, according to the commission. Of the dozen complaints, the commission admonished nine of the licensees for "willful and repeated" violations of disclosure laws. Though the commission said that the admonishments issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS