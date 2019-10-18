'Black Mirror' Producer Sued For Lifting Plot From Earlier Film

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The producer of the Netflix series “Black Mirror” has been accused of stealing the plot for an episode starring Miley Cyrus from a film that also focuses on artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. Endemol Shine UK, which operates the techno-paranoia show’s production brand, was hit with the copyright infringement suit Thursday, accusing it of lifting the plot of the film “Strange Frame: Love and Sax” to create the third episode of the series' fifth season. "Strange Frame" writer and director Geoffrey Blair Hajim claims he sent Endemol two letters outlining the “striking similarities” between the two works but has received...

